Institute of Masters of Wine Webinar: Climate Change & Global Wine Trade

The Institute of Masters of Wine is continuing its webinar series next Wednesday February 17, 2021 with a session on “The Impact of Climate Change on the Global Wine Trade.”

The panel includes

Dr Greg Jones – Chair, Evenstad Center for Wine Education / Wine Studies

Lulie Halstead – CEO Wine Intelligence

Jane Masters MW (moderator) – view MW profile

Mike Veseth – Wine Economist, Professor emeritus of International Political Economy at the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma, Washington)

The session is open to all, but capacity is limited. Follow this link to register. You can track future webinars and view previous ones by following this link. Hope to see you on the zoom screen!

