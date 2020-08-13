Around the World in 80 Wines: New Paperback & 30% Discount Offer

August 13, 2020

discount

The paperback edition of my award-winning book Around the World in Eighty Wines is due out next month and Rowman & Littlefield is celebrating by offering a 30% discount off the list price of hardback, paperback, and Ebook editions.

You can order to book on the R&L website and apply the discount code RLFANDF30 during checkout. All the details (including five different ways to order) can be found in this pdf:  80WinesDiscountFlyer.

Inspired by Jules Verne’s classic adventure tale, Around the World in Eighty Wines is perfect for anyone who likes wine, travel, discovery, or just enjoys a good story. I’m glad Rowman & Littlefield is making the paperback available at this discount so more readers can join me on this wine-fueled trip around the world of wine.

